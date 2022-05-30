UK Government Issues Statement Following Chelsea Sale to Todd Boehly-Clearlake Consortium

The United Kingdom Government have issued a statement following the official confirmation of the sale of Chelsea Football Club to Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's consortium.

The sale was officially confirmed on Monday, putting an end to 19 years of success under Roman Abramovich.

In a statement released shortly after the announcement, the Government discussed the new chapter for Chelsea after the takeover.

The statement began: "Today's (Monday's) change of ownership marks a new chapter for Chelsea Football Club in the best interests of its fans, the club and the wider football community."

It then continued to confirm that Chelsea are now no longer under restrictions placed on the club after the sanctioning of Abramovich earlier in the year.

"The club is now no longer subject to the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich, an individual who has enabled (Vladimir) Putin's brutal and barbaric invasion of Ukraine.

"Since sanctions were imposed on Abramovich on 10 March, we have worked tirelessly to ensure the club can continue to play football, while maintaining the integrity of our sanctions regime."

The statement finalised by stating that they have ensured Abramovich will not benefit from the sale and the proceeds will go to the victims of the war in Ukraine.

"Chelsea's long-term future is now secured and binding commitments have been received which ensure sanctioned individuals cannot financially benefit from the sale. The Government retains control to ensure that this is the case.

"We have begun the process of ensuring proceeds are used for humanitarian purposes in Ukraine that result from Russian aggression. Further details will be set out in due."

