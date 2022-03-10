UK Government Made Chelsea Decision to 'Mitigate Fans' Following Roman Abramovich Sanction

The United Kingdom government have stated that they sanctioned Roman Abramovich to 'mitigate the impact' on Chelsea fans.

The Russian listed his Club for sale on March 2, but now this has been thrown into doubt after the government annonced his sanctioning, freezing his UK assets including Chelsea.

The club have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the sale effectively bars the sale of the club following Abramovich’s sanctioning.

And now as Downing Street spokesman has stated that the sanction has been to punish those close to Vladamir Putin.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking via Simon Evans, the spokesman said: "The principle has been to mitigate the impact on fans ..., these measures are designed to punish those close to Putin."

A previous statement from the government stated: "Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The special license takes effect from March 10 2022 and expires on May 31 2022. HM Treasury may vary, revoke or suspend this license at any time and the details have been revealed.

Chelsea were banned from selling tickets for matches, with only season ticket holders able to attend matches until the end of the season.

Furthermore, the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but with '20 credible parties' interested in the Club, it is unclear as to who will still hold interest after the sanctioning.

