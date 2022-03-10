Skip to main content
UK Government Sanction Roman Abramovich & Bar Sale of Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the United Kingdom government, which will bar the sale of the club as his assets have now been frozen.

The owner put the club up for sale on March 2 but this is now on hold due to the the sanctioning.

The UK Government have released a statement confirming the sanctioning of Abramovich.

imago0048174197h

The club have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the sale effectively bars the sale of the club following Roman Abramovich’s sanctioning.

In a statement released by gov.uk, it states: "Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."

imago1010295040h

It remains to be seen as to what this means for the future of Chelsea Football Club, with 20 credible parties interested in purchasing the club from Abramovich.

Furthermore, only season ticket holders will now be able to attend matches with no more tickets allowed to be sold during the sanctioning.

This throws the future of the club into doubt, with more to follow regarding the sanctioning.

