UK Government Satisfied With Chelsea Bidders Ahead of Upcoming Takeover

The UK Government are said to be satisfied with the bidders for Chelsea Football Club amid their upcoming takeover, according to reports.

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the west London side up for sale at the beginning of March, with a number of parties showing their interest in a potential acquisition.

A takeover is expected to be completed within the next few weeks as Chelsea look to compete on various fronts until the end of the campaign.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to the Evening Standard, the UK Government are 'content to approve any of the four bidders' as the sale process enters its next stages.

A deadline of April 14 has been set for the four shortlisted bidders to submit their final offers for the World and European Champions.

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the club, will then present their chosen offer to the Government next week.

The reports says that any of the bidders would be 'suitable' in the eyes of the Government, and they could 'insist' that Blues fans are given a golden share as part of the sale.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca are all leading the shortlisted bids for the club.

It was reported on Sunday that the battle to buy Chelsea is a 'four horse race', with the parties all hoping that they will be able to present the best offers for the takeover of the club.

A new owner could be appointed by May as the Blues enter the latter stages of the season.

