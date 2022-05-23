UK Government Set to Approve Chelsea Takeover in Next 24 Hours Ahead of Midweek Announcement

The United Kingdom Government are set to approve the takeover of Chelsea, with an official announcement expected within 24 hours.

This comes as we enter the final weeks for the Chelsea takeover, with the current licence at the club expiring on May 31.

It has now been reported by several sources that the UK Government is set to give the green light to Chelsea to allow a takeover to be complete as an announcement is set to be made this week.

Ben Jacobs reported that the Blues expect the Government to approve the takeover by the end of Tuesday as they remain confident to announce Todd Boehly's consortium as the official owners this week.

The BBC supported this, stating that the Government would approve the takeover within 24 hours despite their still being 'major hurdles to overcome'.

It is understood that, because owner Roman Abramovich has a Portuguese passport, the takeover needs to be licensed by authorities in that country too.

Therefore there were 'intense discussions' with the European Commission to provide assurances regarding the sale.

The Telegraph stated that Chelsea will be given the green light for the sale on Monday night, with Portugal and the European Commission needing to sign off on a deal due to Abramovich's citizenship in the European country.

It remains to be seen as to when a sale will be announced but it is thought likely to happen this week, allowing Chelsea to focus on their summer recruitment.

