Skip to main content

UK Government Set to Approve Chelsea Takeover in Next 24 Hours Ahead of Midweek Announcement

The United Kingdom Government are set to approve the takeover of Chelsea, with an official announcement expected within 24 hours.

This comes as we enter the final weeks for the Chelsea takeover, with the current licence at the club expiring on May 31.

It has now been reported by several sources that the UK Government is set to give the green light to Chelsea to allow a takeover to be complete as an announcement is set to be made this week.

imago1012110601h

Ben Jacobs reported that the Blues expect the Government to approve the takeover by the end of Tuesday as they remain confident to announce Todd Boehly's consortium as the official owners this week.

The BBC supported this, stating that the Government would approve the takeover within 24 hours despite their still being 'major hurdles to overcome'. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is understood that, because owner Roman Abramovich has a Portuguese passport, the takeover needs to be licensed by authorities in that country too.

imago1012194444h

Therefore there were 'intense discussions' with the European Commission to provide assurances regarding the sale.

The Telegraph stated that Chelsea will be given the green light for the sale on Monday night, with Portugal and the European Commission needing to sign off on a deal due to Abramovich's citizenship in the European country.

It remains to be seen as to when a sale will be announced but it is thought likely to happen this week, allowing Chelsea to focus on their summer recruitment.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012194232h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Manchester United & Spurs Admission Regarding Next Season's Title Race With Chelsea

By Nick Emms19 minutes ago
imago1012215653h
News

Armando Broja Confirms Chelsea Return in Emotional Letter to Southampton Fans

By Nick Emms49 minutes ago
imago1012051912h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Jorginho's Transfer to Juventus Will Depend on Chelsea's Asking Price

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012194350h
News

Kai Havertz Delivers Verdict on 'Very Tough' Chelsea Season

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012115275h
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech Could Leave Chelsea in Summer Transfer Window

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012194232h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' for Ben Chilwell Despite Being 'Scared' of Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012193626h
News

Ben Chilwell Delivers Emotional Response to Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012194760h
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on Chelsea's Ross Barkley After 'Showing His Quality' vs Watford

By Nick Emms3 hours ago