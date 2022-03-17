UK Government to Hold Talks With UEFA to Discuss Ticket Sales for Chelsea's Champions League Quarter-Final Tie
The UK Government are to hold talks with European football governing body UEFA to discuss Chelsea's ability to sell tickets for their Champions League quarter-final home tie.
The Blues have been unable to sell any tickets for upcoming games as a result of the sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich.
Chelsea were able to secure their spot in the final eight of the competition as they beat Lille 2-1 on Wednesday night, and 4-1 overall on aggregate.
According to Ben Rumsby, talks between the UK Government and UEFA will be held in order to prevent the Blues' quarter-final home tie from being held behind closed doors.
As a result of the club not being able to sell any tickets, they made a request for their FA Cup quarter-final tie away at Middlesbrough to be held behind closed doors due to 'matters of sporting integrity'.
However the west London side received a lot of backlash for the idea, and they withdrew their request.
The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League will take place on Friday, with Chelsea in the last eight for the second consecutive season.
Lille opened the scoring against the reigning European Champions thanks to a penalty from Burak Yilmaz after Jorginho handled in the box.
Christian Pulisic then equalised for his side in first half stoppage time, firing in from a tight angle.
Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta sealed the tie for Chelsea as he scored at the back post from Mason Mount's accurate left sided cross.
