UK Government to Hold Talks With UEFA to Discuss Ticket Sales for Chelsea's Champions League Quarter-Final Tie

The UK Government are to hold talks with European football governing body UEFA to discuss Chelsea's ability to sell tickets for their Champions League quarter-final home tie.

The Blues have been unable to sell any tickets for upcoming games as a result of the sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea were able to secure their spot in the final eight of the competition as they beat Lille 2-1 on Wednesday night, and 4-1 overall on aggregate.

UEFA

According to Ben Rumsby, talks between the UK Government and UEFA will be held in order to prevent the Blues' quarter-final home tie from being held behind closed doors.

As a result of the club not being able to sell any tickets, they made a request for their FA Cup quarter-final tie away at Middlesbrough to be held behind closed doors due to 'matters of sporting integrity'.

However the west London side received a lot of backlash for the idea, and they withdrew their request.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League will take place on Friday, with Chelsea in the last eight for the second consecutive season.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Lille opened the scoring against the reigning European Champions thanks to a penalty from Burak Yilmaz after Jorginho handled in the box.

Christian Pulisic then equalised for his side in first half stoppage time, firing in from a tight angle.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta sealed the tie for Chelsea as he scored at the back post from Mason Mount's accurate left sided cross.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube