Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

UK Government to Hold Talks With UEFA to Discuss Ticket Sales for Chelsea's Champions League Quarter-Final Tie

The UK Government are to hold talks with European football governing body UEFA to discuss Chelsea's ability to sell tickets for their Champions League quarter-final home tie.

The Blues have been unable to sell any tickets for upcoming games as a result of the sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea were able to secure their spot in the final eight of the competition as they beat Lille 2-1 on Wednesday night, and 4-1 overall on aggregate.

Screenshot 2022-03-17 at 11.19.55

According to Ben Rumsby, talks between the UK Government and UEFA will be held in order to prevent the Blues' quarter-final home tie from being held behind closed doors.

As a result of the club not being able to sell any tickets, they made a request for their FA Cup quarter-final tie away at Middlesbrough to be held behind closed doors due to 'matters of sporting integrity'.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However the west London side received a lot of backlash for the idea, and they withdrew their request.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League will take place on Friday, with Chelsea in the last eight for the second consecutive season.

imago1010648274h

Lille opened the scoring against the reigning European Champions thanks to a penalty from Burak Yilmaz after Jorginho handled in the box.

Christian Pulisic then equalised for his side in first half stoppage time, firing in from a tight angle.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta sealed the tie for Chelsea as he scored at the back post from Mason Mount's accurate left sided cross.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010479508h
News

Parimatch Join Three UK, Hyundai & Zapp as Latest Partners to Distance Themselves From Chelsea

By Nick Emms13 minutes ago
imago1010647146h
News

'Amazing Pass' - Christian Pulisic Comments on Champions League Goal Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt31 minutes ago
imago1010576571h
News

Nick Candy Unlikely to Be a Serious Bidder for Chelsea Despite Hiring Gianluca Vialli

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010485408h
News

Chelsea Remove Three Brand From All Digital Assets Amid Sponsorship Suspension

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010646997h
News

'They Came Out Really Strong' - Christian Pulisic Comments on Chelsea's Champions League Win Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
Screenshot 2022-03-17 at 11.19.55
News

Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Potential Opponents

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010648846h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Warning to Chelsea's Quarter Final Opponents After Champions League Victory

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010648846h
News

'A Huge Step' - Thomas Tuchel Expects Chelsea to Carry on in Champions League After Win Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago