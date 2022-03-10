Chelsea are set to work with the UK Government to allow away fans to attend matches amid the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich.

The Blues' owner has been sanctioned by the government and his assets in the country have been frozen, therefore the club will be affected for the foreseeable future.

As a result, Chelsea fans are no longer able to purchase tickets for upcoming fixtures apart from those who bought tickets before March 10.

According to Carrie Brown, the Government are believed to be open to working with the Blues and the Premier League in order to allow away fans to attend games for the rest of the season.

The money gained from the sales may not go to the club, but fans will still be able to watch them compete throughout the rest of the campaign.

As well as restrictions on ticket sales, the club are now unable to sell merchandise and have spending caps on matchday logistics and away travel.

They are also currently under a special license to ensure that footballing activities can still occur at the club.

The UK Government commented on such a license in a statement, as well as the future of the club as they said: "Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."

