UK Government Won't Play Role in Selecting Next Chelsea Owner

The United Kingdom Government will not play an active role in selecting Chelsea's next owner, according to reports.

This comes after owner Roman Abramovich was placed on the Government sanction list after putting Chelsea up for sale.

This meant that the sale was thrown into doubt but the Government gave Raine Group the green light to continue the process.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, despite sanctioning Abramovich, the Government will not select the next owner of the Club according to football.london.

Raine Group have been overseeing the sale process since before the Russian billionaire was sanctioned by the government last week. They have set a deadline of March 18 for bids to be submitted.

The UK Government has recognised the group as one of two 'serious contenders' to buy the club, alongside British businessman and Blues fan Nick Candy.

However, Raine Group could have their own preferences, meaning that there is no clear frontrunner for the sale.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was revealed on Monday that the Saudi Media Group have made a bid of £2.7 billion for the club.

Chelsea fan Mohamed Alkhereiji is leading the private consortium for the west London side, and some of their plans for the club have been revealed.

Over 200 parties are claimed to be showing interest ahead of Friday's deadline and the Government will not help Chelsea pick the new owner, instead their focus will be on where the funds go as they are keen that Abramovich does not pocket a penny.

Time isn't on Chelsea's side and a sale needs to be completed sooner rather than later. Therefore, as relayed by the Daily Mail, Raine have set out a checklist which is needed to be fulfilled and completed when bids are made to the bank.

It includes a proof of funds, as well as who is involved in the party that is interested in taking over the Club from Abramovich. See their full checklist here.

