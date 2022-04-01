UK Government 'Worried' About Controversy Surrounding Ricketts Family Bid for Chelsea

The UK Government are reportedly worried about the controversy surrounding the Ricketts family's bid to purchase Chelsea and do not want the Club to be bought by a group that are unpopular with supporters.

They join Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium, and Stephen Pagliuca on the final shortlist named by Raine Group.

However, the UK Government are reportedly worried about the controversy surrounding the bid, according to Jacob Steinberg.

The report states that the Government knows it could face criticism if Chelsea next owners prove controversial and it is understood to be uneasy about the negativity around the Ricketts family.

This comes after it was revealed that the Ricketts family's bid for Chelsea is understood to be funded 'entirely by cash' and this could have been a key role for their shortlisting by Raine Group.

The Ricketts family have come under criticism from Chelsea fans, who have stated the #NoToRicketts campaign following past and recent comments made by family members in regards to race, religion and other matters.

This led to Tom Ricketts meeting with the Chelsea Supporters trust and releasing a statement following backlash from Chelsea fans.

He said: “My family and I are very grateful to all the fans and supporters’ groups who took time to meet with us this week and share their passion and concerns for Chelsea Football Club. It’s clear you have nothing but the best interests of the club at heart.

“We have listened to all of your feedback – including from the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust – and are grateful that the door is still open for us to demonstrate our commitment to working with fans to protect the club’s heritage.

“It is now up to us to redouble our efforts and clearly lay out a vision for our stewardship of the club with diversity and inclusion at its heart.”

Chelsea fans have now started petitions, one of which has reached over 17,000 signatures and some fan groups are arranging protests before the Blues' clash against Brentford in the Premier Legue on Saturday.

It remains to be seen as to whether the fan complaints will have an effect, but the Government are aware of concerns.

