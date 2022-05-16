Skip to main content

UK Government's Abramovich Loan Claims Disputed as Chelsea Sale Remains 'Fluid' Despite Latest Twist

Sources close to Roman Abramovich have disputed a Government narrative that states the owner is willing to let Chelsea 'go under' and abandon the sale process.

This comes after reports that the sale has been thrown into doubt due to the lack of assurances from Abramovich regarding where the proceeds from the sale of the club will go.

Government officials reportedly have doubts about whether a special licence needed to approve the sale will be issued before a deadline at the end of the month due to the uncertainty regarding the destination that the unds will go after the sale.

imago1010932031h

This could see the sale fall apart completely, with one Government source stating that they believe Abramovich is willing to let Chelsea go bankrupt.

However, these claims have been disputed by sources close to the Russian.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Telegraph reported that Whitehall insiders claim that the club are refusing to accept the new plan to put the loan owed to Abramovich in an escrow account before the Government is convinced that the money can be safely paid into the foundation for Ukraine war victims.

imago1011821510h

The report continues to state that these version of events, depicted by the Government, has been disputed by those close to the Russian owner.

Furthermore, Sky News report that those close to the situation cautioned that it remained fluid, and a licence could yet be issued before the end of the month, ensuring Chelsea begin next season under new stewardship.

Todd Boehly has agreed a deal to take over from the Blues owner and was thought to be in place by the end of May, but now this has become unclear.

