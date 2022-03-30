UK Sports Minister Huddleston States Government Have Done All They Can to Help Chelsea Fans During Abramovich Sanctioning

UK Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston has stated that the Government have 'bent over backwards' to help Chelsea fans after sanctioning Roman Abramovich.

The Blues faithful were not allowed to purchase any more tickets this season before the Government amended the rules, allowing the Chelsea fans to purchase tickets for games in the FA Cup and Champions League as well as away Premier League matches, but not home matches in the competition.

As quoted by the Independent, Huddleston has revealed that the Government have done all they can to help Chelsea fans attend games.

He said:“We have had constant dialogue with Chelsea fans because the whole strategy throughout is to be very, very clear that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned and that has clearly had implications.

“I was very honest and open with the Chelsea fans saying ‘this will have an impact because he has been sanctioned and he is the owner of the club’.

“We have tried to make reasonable modifications to the licence to enable fans to engage with the club and continue as much as reasonably possible."

He continued to reveal that they will continue to work with Chelsea fans after they 'tried to bend over backwards' to help them regarding the ticketing situation.

“It is difficult because we’ve got to make sure that the sanctions conditions are adhered to the greatest extent possible," he continued.

“The owner of the club has been sanctioned and there will obviously and inevitably be consequences of that and some temporary inconvenience for fans.

“But in the whole scheme of things, if you look at what has been enabled, with the cup games and the away games and so on, actually we have literally tried to bend over backwards to help the fans.

“There is always going to be some consequences that cause some inconvenience. I am sorry for the fans for that but you know, that’s part of being sanctioned – it is not business as usual.”

Chelsea are set to be sold by the end of April as Raine Group have narrowed down the preferred bidders to a shortlist of four - the Ricketts family, Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca.

