Ukrainian President Zelensky Asked US President Biden to Not Sanction Chelsea Owner Abramovich to Facilitate Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked United States President Joe Biden to not sanction Roman Abramovich to facilitate peace talks, according to reports.

This comes after the United Kingdom and European Union both sanctioned Abramovich, forcing him to sell Chelsea Football Club.

As per The Wall Street Journal, Zelensky has advised Biden to not sanction Abramovich yet as he could be used for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.



IMAGO / PA Images

The report states that the Ukrainian President advised the President of the United States, Biden, in a recent phone call to wait on sanctioning Abramovich, who may prove important as a 'go-between' with Russia in helping to negotiate peace.

When it came time to announce the sanctions, which were supposed to go out at the same time as the United Kingdom's and European Union's, the White House's National Security Council told the Treasury to hold off due to Zelensky's advice.

Abramovich confirmed that he would be putting Chelsea up for sale after 19 years as Blues owner following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

IMAGO / PA Images

Just days later the Russian was sanctioned by the UK Government, putting restrictions on Chelsea also.

The Club were unable to sell match tickets and merchandise, whilst players could not be offered new contracts and there was a cap on travel to away matches.

The Blues have been operating under a special licence but there have been several restrictions affecting the Club.

The March 18 deadline for bids has passed and Raine Group will now select their preferred bidders.

It remains to be seen as to what Abramovich's role will hold as the US held back on their sanctioning, but a sale of Chelsea Football Club will likely go through before the end of April, ending a successful spell in Chelsea's history under the Russian.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube