Tottenham Duo Remain Doubts for Chelsea Clash as it is 'Unclear' if They Will Play

Tottenham pair Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn are doubtful for their side's clash with Chelsea on Sunday after picking up knocks against Rennes.

This adds to Spurs' injury crisis as they have several players unavailable for the derby match.

As per the Athletic, it is 'unclear' as to whether the Spurs players will be able to play against Chelsea.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea's London rivals were without Son Heung-min, Eric Dier and Ryan Sessegnon for the match whilst Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Davison Sanchez also did not train.

Speaking on whether any of the players will be available for the match against Thomas Tuchel's side, Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: “I cannot tell you. They are being taken care of by the medical department. But it’s been tough. It feels painful, it feels really bad.”

Chelsea boss Tuchel refused to be drawn in on speculation regarding the injuries.

"Let’s see who can play, who can not play," Tuchel said. "There’s two days to go. I’m not involved in the speculation, predictions on who will play."

Chelsea have received more positive news with N'Golo Kante set to return from injury whilst Reece James will feature following his Premier League suspension.

