Under pressure Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Chelsea's identity

Frank Lampard has admitted that Chelsea have dropped their energy levels in recent weeks which has coincided with a poor run of form.

Chelsea have slipped to five defeats in eight in the league and have slipped down into ninth position.

On Sunday, Chelsea get a rest-bite from league action as they host Luton Town in west London in the fourth round of the FA Cup, a game which is seen as must-win for the Blues.

They come into the game following a lacklustre 2-0 defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday night, who were better than the Blues in every single department.

And Lampard reflected on Chelsea's identity, following their recent struggle, and says that starts with running.

“It was a really key thing when I heard Maddison speaking about Brendan Rodgers — a coach I have a lot of admiration for," Lampard told reporters, as quoted by the Sun.

“It was the message that, ‘If you don’t run, you don’t play’.

“If I want to start my identity that’s how I start it.

“From the minute I came into this club last year and started pre-season, with trips to Dublin and Japan, it was: ‘Can we run and be really good and effective off the ball and on the ball? Can we have energy in the team?'

“That’s the first thing I want to see and it’s something we’ve definitely dropped off on, no doubt about that."

Lampard's job is under real pressure right now, the most it has ever been since he took charge in 2019.

But prior to Chelsea's bad patch, they went on an excellent run of form - going unbeaten in 17 matches.

"I think it’s interesting because when you’re playing well and winning, your identity is really clear and it’s something you want to shout from the rooftops," added Lampard.

“When you’re not playing well people question your identity, especially when you’re a relatively new manager.

“So it’s important I am the one who says: ‘Hey, lads, the things we were doing well, the identity we had that was winning games for us, it has not changed — but we have lost some of the basics’.”

Chelsea spent heavily in the summer on new signings, in excess over £200 million, which has seen Lampard find it difficult to include all of his stars in the team week in, week out.

"In terms of the formations I don’t want to get hung up, as we’re not going to win these next few games depending on our formation.

"We’re going to win them depending on how much we want to run, how much desire we have and how quickly we move the ball.

Timo Werner will be hoping to start a run of goals following a difficult time in front of goal. (Photo by ANDY RAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“When I walked off the pitch against Leeds, who are a really good side — that was the team I want to see.

“When I watched us at Sevilla, with ten changes, that was the team I want to see.

“That was only six weeks ago so it’s just remembering the basics and then the identity follows.”

