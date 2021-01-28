Unnamed Chelsea player part of Thomas Tuchel's 'big plans' at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has told one Chelsea player that he has 'big plans' for him despite not being involved in the 0-0 draw against Wolves on Wednesday night in his first game in charge of the Blues.

The 47-year-old took charge of his first game as Head Coach on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after his appointment was confirmed.

Tuchel was thrown into the deep end immediately. He had to deliver his ideas and methods across to the players in one training session, before having the impossible task of choosing his first starting XI from a couple of hours of training.

He revealed that he picked the side to face Wolves based on experience, which saw the Mason Mount and Reece James dropped to the bench.

It's very early days in the Tuchel era at Chelsea and his preferred team/players will become apparent in the coming weeks.

But as reported by the Athletic, 'One player was reassured that, while he was not to be involved against Wolves, the new manager had “big plans” for him'.

Tuchel went with the experience heads against Wolves. (Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Although the player is unnamed, this can be whittled down by who wasn't included in the matchday squad against Wolves.

Billy Gilmour is an obvious name, with reports he is set to leave on loan this month to collect regular minutes ahead of the European Championships this summer.

As previously mentioned, Tuchel can't be judged just yet, it's early doors. But he won't have much time before he will need to get Chelsea firing on all fronts in their quest to climb up the league table.

