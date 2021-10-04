'Up There With My Best Goals' - Ben Chilwell Reflects on Southampton Strike

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has expressed his delight after scoring for Chelsea against Southampton on Saturday upon his return to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

The 24-year-old has struggled for game time this season but left his mark, bagging a goal as Chelsea won 3-1.

Speaking to Chelsea FC after the match, Chilwell discussed his strike.

Sipa USA

Hitting the ball on a first time volley after the Blues hit the post twice, Chilwell's strike was palmed out by Alex McCarthy but was deemed to have already crossed the line.

Reflecting on his perforance, giving a penalty away for the equaliser before firing home Chelsea's third, Chilwell said: "I felt I had a good game but then gave the penalty away. I just tried to bounce back from that, and got the goal in the end.

"I thought it hit the post so I just played on! I heard the ref’s whistle go and was a bit baffled to be fair. That’s why my celebration wasn’t really a celebration!"

Sipa USA

Chilwell's strike wrapped up the three points for Chelsea, who moved to top of the Premier League table.

Speaking on the strike, he said: "It is definitely up there with my best goals. It was kind of instinctive, it just came to the back post. The keeper was either on the floor or near the other post, so I thought if I hit the target I had a good chance."

The Blues face Brentford after the international break, with Chilwell looking to keep his place in the starting XI after missing out on an England call-up.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube