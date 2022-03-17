Up to 12 Chelsea Bids 'Yet to Be Public' Ahead of March 18 Deadline

There could be almost 12 bids for Chelsea that are yet to be made public ahead of the Friday March 18 deadline for offers to be submitted to Raine Group, according to reports.

This comes after Sir Martin Broughton joined Aethel Partners in becoming the latest bidders to show public interest in Chelsea.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, there are thought to be almost a dozen other bids that have yet to be made public.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The report continues to state that as many as 27 parties are set to submit bids ahead of the March 18th deadline for offers to Raine Group.

The Saudi Media Group have reportedly bid $3.5 billion for the Club in recent days, with Friday's deadline looming and would like to replace shirt sponsor Three with a Middle East alternative.

It was reported that Broughton has enlisted support from Wall Street and sports industry figures to back his bid to buy Chelsea.

Elsewhere, publicly, Todd Boehly's consortium have stated that they will add two fans onto the Chelsea board if they are successful with their bid.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, there are still up to 12 private bids to come in as Raine Group will assess bids made before Friday's deadline at 9pm.

It has been revealde that the Government will not enforce a 'golden share' rule in the bidding proceedings, with it up to the discression of the new owners as to wether Chelsea fans will be given additional representation when they take over.

It is unclear as to who will be successful in their bid as Raine Group look to cut down to two or three preferred bidders early next week.

