A US-Saudi investor has made a bid for Chelsea Football Club amid the upcoming decision on a takeover, according to reports.

The Blues have been up for sale since the beginning of March, just a week before their current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government.

As a result, a number of parties have shown their interest in purchasing the World and European Champions, with the deadline for official submitted bids being last Friday 18 March.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to The Bellingham Herald, Amr Zedan has submitted a bid for the west London side.

He is the Chairman of the Zedan Group, who are involved in Saudi Arabian energy and petrochemical sectors.

His bid was submitted to the Raine Group, who are the bank involved in overseeing the sale process of Chelsea.

They are expected to soon reveal a shortlist of bidders who will go through to the next stage of the takeover process but such an announcement has been delayed, leaving some parties frustrated by the lack of communication.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, it is believed that such a delay has been down to the huge amounts of information that Raine Group have received, as well as the complexity of the bids that have been submitted.

Reports have suggested that three members of staff at Chelsea are tasked with choosing their preferred bidders for the takeover of the club; Chairman Bruce Buck, and club directors Marina Granovskaia and Eugene Tenenbaum.

Raine Group will narrow down the number of bidders to a shortlist of four groups, with the selected parties then 'invited to make improved final offers'.

