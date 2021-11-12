Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    USMNT Boss Gregg Berhalter Hits Back at Thomas Tuchel Over Christian Pulisic Comments

    USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter has hit back at Thomas Tuchel after the German urged the national team to be cautious with Pulisic.

    Pulisic returns to national duty after missing the last break through injury.

    And now, USMNT boss Berhalter has hit back at Tuchel, citing 'common sense' as the reason behind his decision on playing time.

    imago1006465195h

    Speaking ahead of the USA's clash with Mexico via the Athletic, Berhalter has hit back at the Chelsea boss.

    "Common sense is going to tell us you can't start a guy in a game like this when he's only been training for four days and has been out for two months," he said.

    "Our idea wasn't to play him 180 minutes in this trip anyway. He's not going to start tomorrow. Hopefully, he'll get some playing time, we'll put him on the field, and he can make an impact and help us get the result that we want."

    imago1007848397h

    It has also been confirmed that Pulisic will not start for the USMNT against Mexico on Saturday morning, having only made two appearances for Chelsea as a substitue since returning from injury.

    The Blues will be hoping Pulisic can get some minutes as he looks to return to match fitness ahead of a tough festive period.

