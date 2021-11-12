USMNT Boss Gregg Berhalter Hits Back at Thomas Tuchel Over Christian Pulisic Comments
USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter has hit back at Thomas Tuchel after the German urged the national team to be cautious with Pulisic.
Pulisic returns to national duty after missing the last break through injury.
And now, USMNT boss Berhalter has hit back at Tuchel, citing 'common sense' as the reason behind his decision on playing time.
Speaking ahead of the USA's clash with Mexico via the Athletic, Berhalter has hit back at the Chelsea boss.
"Common sense is going to tell us you can't start a guy in a game like this when he's only been training for four days and has been out for two months," he said.
Read More
"Our idea wasn't to play him 180 minutes in this trip anyway. He's not going to start tomorrow. Hopefully, he'll get some playing time, we'll put him on the field, and he can make an impact and help us get the result that we want."
It has also been confirmed that Pulisic will not start for the USMNT against Mexico on Saturday morning, having only made two appearances for Chelsea as a substitue since returning from injury.
The Blues will be hoping Pulisic can get some minutes as he looks to return to match fitness ahead of a tough festive period.
More Chelsea Coverage
- Report: Chelsea 'stunned' by Andreas Christensen contract demand despite agreeing deal
- Jorginho discusses Ballon d'Or chances ahead of November's award ceremony
- Report: Newcastle United considering January move for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube