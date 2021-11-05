USMNT Boss Gregg Berhalter Makes Christian Pulisic Decision

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter will track Christian Pulisic's progress at Chelsea against Burnley on Saturday afternoon after naming him in their latest squad.

The 23-year-old made his return for Chelsea on Tuesday night against Malmo, coming off the bench in Sweden in the 1-0 win, ending a long stay on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Pulisic sustained the injury in September's international break while with the USMNT.

Now he is back, Berhalter has called him up for their November internationals against Mexico and Jamaica.

However, despite concerns over rushing the winger back, Berhalter has insisted they will constantly assess his situation and will not 'risk anything' regarding Pulisic's condition to avoid any risk of another injury.

"We’re going to see what kind of minutes he gets this weekend," Berhalter said after naming Pulisic in his squad.

"It was unexpected that he played against Malmo. We’re not willing to risk anything… it’s about how he feels."



Pulisic will be hoping to get more minutes under his belt against Burnley. Thomas Tuchel thought the Premier League match versus Burnley would be the game he would return for, but it came earlier, a welcome boost for the boss, Pulisic and the team.

Now the USMNT star will be looking to put his injury woes behind him to build up his form and gather momentum in a bid to cement a regular spot in the Blues' side for the busy period leading up to Christmas.

