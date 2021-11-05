Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    USMNT Boss Gregg Berhalter Makes Christian Pulisic Decision

    Author:

    USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter will track Christian Pulisic's progress at Chelsea against Burnley on Saturday afternoon after naming him in their latest squad. 

    The 23-year-old made his return for Chelsea on Tuesday night against Malmo, coming off the bench in Sweden in the 1-0 win, ending a long stay on the sidelines with an ankle injury. 

    Pulisic sustained the injury in September's international break while with the USMNT.

    imago1006438485h

    Read More

    Now he is back, Berhalter has called him up for their November internationals against Mexico and Jamaica. 

    However, despite concerns over rushing the winger back, Berhalter has insisted they will constantly assess his situation and will not 'risk anything' regarding Pulisic's condition to avoid any risk of another injury. 

    "We’re going to see what kind of minutes he gets this weekend," Berhalter said after naming Pulisic in his squad. 

    imago1007752422h

    "It was unexpected that he played against Malmo. We’re not willing to risk anything… it’s about how he feels." 

    Pulisic will be hoping to get more minutes under his belt against Burnley. Thomas Tuchel thought the Premier League match versus Burnley would be the game he would return for, but it came earlier, a welcome boost for the boss, Pulisic and the team. 

    Now the USMNT star will be looking to put his injury woes behind him to build up his form and gather momentum in a bid to cement a regular spot in the Blues' side for the busy period leading up to Christmas. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1003073014h
    News

    USMNT Boss Gregg Berhalter Makes Christian Pulisic Decision

    just now
    imago1007585104h
    News

    Marina Granovskaia Speaks Out on Trevoh Chalobah's New Chelsea Contract

    29 minutes ago
    imago1007767562h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Face Competition From Barcelona Over Kingsley Coman Signing

    14 hours ago
    imago1007759046h
    News

    USMNT 'Not Willing to Risk Anything' With Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic Following Injury

    14 hours ago
    imago1007758853h
    News

    Gareth Southgate Makes Honest Callum Hudson-Odoi Admission Following England Squad Announcement

    15 hours ago
    imago1005603806h (1)
    News

    Trevoh Chalobah: Signing Chelsea Contract 'Dream' Come True

    15 hours ago
    imago1003333690h
    News

    N'Golo Kante Called Up to France International Duty for Kazakhstan & Finland

    16 hours ago
    imago1007585111h
    News

    Official: Ben Chilwell Nominated for October's Premier League Player of the Month Award

    17 hours ago