    • November 9, 2021
    USMNT Coach Berhalter Confirms Christian Pulisic's International Plans Ahead of Chelsea Return

    The United States Men's National Team coach Gregg Berhalter has discussed what Christian Pulisic's role will be in the upcoming international break.

    Pulisic had been suffering from an injury since early September, and only returned against Malmo on 2 November.

    The Chelsea forward is still recovering and looking to find his form having played less than 30 minutes of game time since his return to action.

    As quoted by Cincinnati.com, the first team coach of the US Men's National Team, Gregg Berhalter responded to questions this week about Pulisic's involvement in their upcoming games.

    "I think the important thing is that Christian leaves camp healthy and ready to push on with Chelsea," said Berhalter.

    "That’s gonna be first and foremost in our minds, and then when we get him in camp, seeing exactly where he’s at and seeing exactly what his role will be, so we haven’t determined exactly what his role will be but I’m sure he’ll be on the field in these games."

    The international side are set to play Mexico and Jamaica in their Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

    USA currently sit second in their group of eight, three points behind Mexico, who they will face on Saturday 13 November.

    Having already beaten both Mexico and Jamaica in recent months, USA will now welcome back Pulisic in the hope that he can offer his usual attacking prowess.

