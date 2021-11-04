USMNT 'Not Willing to Risk Anything' With Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic Following Injury

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter has revealed that he 'will not risk anything' with Chelsea star Christian Pulisic after he returns to international duty following an injury lay-off.

Pulisic made his first appearance for Chelsea since September as the Blues overcame Malmo 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League, featuring from the bench.

Speaking following the USMNT squad selection for the upcoming internationals via Glenn Crooks, Berhalter has revealed that he will not risk anything during the break.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

He said: "We’re going to see what kind of minutes he gets this weekend. It was unexpected that he played against Malmo. We’re not willing to risk anything… it’s about how he feels."

Pulisic missed last month's break with an injury, which Thomas Tuchel only expected to take ten days to recover from.

However, it ended up taking a lot longer as Pulisic returned to action nearly two months later.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Tuchel had previously planned for the American to make his return against Burnley, but was handed a boost as he travelled to Sweden and played.

The 22-year-old will be hoping for a injury free international break as he said 'it's been too long' after returning to Chelsea action.



But first, Chelsea face Burnley in the Premier League with Pulisic keen to get more minutes under his belt.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube