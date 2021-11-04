Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    USMNT 'Not Willing to Risk Anything' With Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic Following Injury

    Author:

    USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter has revealed that he 'will not risk anything' with Chelsea star Christian Pulisic after he returns to international duty following an injury lay-off.

    Pulisic made his first appearance for Chelsea since September as the Blues overcame Malmo 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League, featuring from the bench.

    Speaking following the USMNT squad selection for the upcoming internationals via Glenn Crooks, Berhalter has revealed that he will not risk anything during the break.

    imago1006466589h

    Read More

    He said: "We’re going to see what kind of minutes he gets this weekend. It was unexpected that he played against Malmo. We’re not willing to risk anything… it’s about how he feels." 

    Pulisic missed last month's break with an injury, which Thomas Tuchel only expected to take ten days to recover from.

    However, it ended up taking a lot longer as Pulisic returned to action nearly two months later.

    imago1007760646h

    Tuchel had previously planned for the American to make his return against Burnley, but was handed a boost as he travelled to Sweden and played.

    The 22-year-old will be hoping for a injury free international break as he said 'it's been too long' after returning to Chelsea action.

    But first, Chelsea face Burnley in the Premier League with Pulisic keen to get more minutes under his belt.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007759046h
    News

    USMNT 'Not Willing to Risk Anything' With Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic Following Injury

    58 seconds ago
    imago1007758853h
    News

    Gareth Southgate Makes Honest Callum Hudson-Odoi Admission Following England Squad Announcement

    30 minutes ago
    imago1005603806h (1)
    News

    Trevoh Chalobah: Signing Chelsea Contract 'Dream' Come True

    1 hour ago
    imago1003333690h
    News

    N'Golo Kante Called Up to France International Duty for Kazakhstan & Finland

    2 hours ago
    imago1007585111h
    News

    Official: Ben Chilwell Nominated for October's Premier League Player of the Month Award

    2 hours ago
    imago1007585675h
    News

    Official: Trevoh Chalobah Signs New Long-Term Contract at Chelsea

    3 hours ago
    imago1007758720h
    News

    Jorginho 'Not Wasting Energy' on Leaked Ballon d'Or List

    3 hours ago
    imago1007013107h
    Match Coverage

    Chelsea vs Burnley: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

    4 hours ago