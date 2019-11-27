Absolute Chelsea
Valencia CF vs Chelsea | Champions League - Christian Pulisic starts for Frank Lampard's side in Spain

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has named his Chelsea side to face Spanish side Valencia in the Champions League in Group H of the Champions League. 

Heading to Spain, a win will see the Blues secure qualification into the knockout rounds of the Champions League, whilst a defeat at the Mestalla will leave qualification out of their hands heading into the final matchday. 

Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James have been preferred to play full-back under Frank Lampard, with Emerson Palmieri dropping to the bench.

Fikayo Tomori has also been dropped, with Andreas Christensen coming into the side to partner up with the ever-present Kurt Zouma. 

The midfield three that started in the defeat to Manchester City remains, as Mason Mount has to continue as a substitute. 

Christian Pulisic and Willian occupy the flank for the Blues in Spain, whilst Tammy Abraham spearheads the Chelsea attack. 

Frank Lampard will be looking for a response from the narrow defeat at the Etihad to Manchester City at the weekend, and he too recognises the importance of the Valencia tie in their hopes of progressing from Group H. 

"I think it’s a must not lose game because of the position we’re in. We lost ground in the first game against Valencia. We’ve made up a lot of that ground but I always felt it would be a tight group and the reality of the situation is we are in this situation. 

"We don’t want to lose the game. It doesn’t mean we’re out if we lose but it puts us in a very difficult position."

