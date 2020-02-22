Absolute Chelsea
Stockley Park admits VAR error: Giovani Lo Celso should've seen red for stamp

Matt Debono

Giovani Lo Celso should have seen red against Chelsea for a stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta, Stockley Park have confirmed.

The Argentine was fortunate to not be given his marching orders after a stamp in the second-half on Blues defender Cesar Azpilicueta. 

The decision went to Stockley Park and David Coote who was in charge of the VAR for Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur.

It was ruled after consideration that it was not 'clear and obvious' to reverse the initial decision and Lo Celso stayed on the field.

But 20 minutes after the incident and decision had been made, Stockley Park confirmed that they had made an error.

Lo Celso was finally booked in the latter stages for a foul on Mason Mount, but ultimately he should've been in the dressing room before the full-time whistle. 

Frank Lampard blasted VAR after the game speaking to BT Sport and said 'it isn't good enough' - it comes after the Blues were on the receiving end of a controversial decision against Manchester United involving VAR. 

"It isn't good enough. It's two VAR's in two games. It's harder to speak about it when you've lost. Everybody in the world saw that it was a red. It's too late to do that. The game should be over. I hate to call for red cards, but when they're endangering - that's a leg breaker of a tackle, without a doubt."

Chelsea will have breathed a huge sigh of relief to come through the 90 minutes to clinch the three points which boosts their hopes of a top-four spot.

----------

