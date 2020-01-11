'VAR is a passion killer' - Frank Lampard remains undecided on technology

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has responded to anti-VAR chants which were sung by home supporters in the 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Lampard's side were on the end of two decisions during the league fixture between them and Burnley, and both times they played positive to the hosts.

The first incident was after Burnley had the ball in the back of the net through Jeff Hendrick. But despite the flag being raised immediately, it was checked and it was confirmed that Ben Mee was offside in the build-up.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard reacts to Chelsea's home win against Burnley.

----------

It was then involved again with Willian's penalty. Kevin Friend initially awarded a penalty kick following Matthew Lowton's foul on the Brazilian, and it went to VAR which agreed with the initial decision.

Frank Lampard was asked post-match about the chants, and admits he understands the frustrations of the supporters.

"I have heard it before, it is not just us," Lampard said on anti-VAR chants. "I think it is a general thing and I don’t think fans are singing about the one-off ones, because we all want decisions to go in our team’s favour.

"I believe it is more the passion killer, and the fact you have to wait and you can’t celebrate, and then that moment you celebrate gets taken away.

"For me that is the feeling. I am still not an advocate of yes or no with VAR, I still think we may have to work on it to see what we can get because there are some decisions it will get right when in previous years they would not have been right, but I understand the frustrations."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube