    Hellas Verona President Names Jorginho as Reason for Buying Club

    Author:

    Serie A side Hellas Verona's president Maurizio Setti has revealed a shock reason as to why he bought the club, citing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as the reason for his purchase.

    Jorginho played for Verona , coming through their youth academy in 2010 and featuring for the side for four seasons before moving to Napoli in 2014.

    Speaking to Telearena via TuttoMercatoWEB, Setti discussed the Italian.

    He said: "I bought Verona for Jorginho. I saw eight Hellas matches and I told myself that if I bought the club he would make me make the leap in quality. He is the Ballon d'Or."

    The Verona president joins a long list of people in football who are tipping Jorginho for the Ballon d'Or, joining Maurizio Sarri and Roberto Mancini.

    However, Jorginho has revealed recently that his vote would go to Manchester City man and former Blue Kevin De Bruyne.

    Read More

    “I believe I’d vote for Kevin De Bruyne for everything he’s been doing and for the beautiful football he’s been showing in recent years." he said.

    The Italian is one of the frontrunners for Europe's most prestigious individual award after making history at the weekend against Newcastle.

    Jorginho became the first player in Premier League history to score 10 consecutive goals, all from the penalty spot.

