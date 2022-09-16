Skip to main content
'Very Excited For The World Cup' - Ben Chiwell On Receiving England Call Up

IMAGO / Sportimage

'Very Excited For The World Cup' - Ben Chiwell On Receiving England Call Up

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell spoke with the Chelsea media team today about his recent call-up to the England team

The UEFA Nations League returns once again which has seen a few Chelsea players receive an England call-up. 

Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling have all been rewarded with a place in Gareth Southgate's 28-man England in preparation for the upcoming world cup.

England is set to take on Italy and Germany in two must-win games which could see the Three Lions relegated from the UEFA Nations A-League. 

Ahead of these games, England international and Chelsea left-back Chilwell spoke with Chelsea FC on his thoughts on the call-up. 

"Yeah for sure I'm delighted, it's probably been over a year now since my last call up, obviously I had the injury which stopped me from having the chance to play for my country in the past.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After being out for six, seven, eight, or nine months I'm just really really excited to get back and hopefully I can get some game time and its very exciting going into the World Cup 

Ben Chilwell Chelsea

I think everyone's going to be going there with full confidence and excitement, and everyone looking forward to be getting back together to work hard for the World Cup" 

Chilwell will face competition from the likes of Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier for the left-back position this summer.

The 25-year-old last featured for England back in a 10-0 victory against San Marino in a World Cup qualifier back in November last year. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

UEFA Nations League
News

Three More Chelsea Players See International Call-Ups Ahead Of The UEFA Nations League

By Connor Dossi-White
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Bid For Rafael Leao

By Stephen Smith
Reece James and Mason Mount
News

International Player Profiles: England Squad Announced With Four Blues Selected

By Luka Foley
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reflects On The Start To A New Chelsea Era

By Melissa Edwards
Ji So Yun and Yui Hasegawa
News

Chelsea Women Will Return To Stamford Bridge, The Club Has Announced

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter, Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja
News

"He Is Very Positive" - Kepa Arrizabalaga on Graham Potter

By Stephen Smith
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea Eying Purchase Of A Brazilian Club

By Stephen Smith
Kepa Arrizabalaga
News

'With The New Coach, There's New Ideas' - Kepa Arrizabalga On Graham Potter

By Connor Dossi-White