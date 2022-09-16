'Very Excited For The World Cup' - Ben Chiwell On Receiving England Call Up

The UEFA Nations League returns once again which has seen a few Chelsea players receive an England call-up.

Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling have all been rewarded with a place in Gareth Southgate's 28-man England in preparation for the upcoming world cup.

England is set to take on Italy and Germany in two must-win games which could see the Three Lions relegated from the UEFA Nations A-League.

Ahead of these games, England international and Chelsea left-back Chilwell spoke with Chelsea FC on his thoughts on the call-up.

"Yeah for sure I'm delighted, it's probably been over a year now since my last call up, obviously I had the injury which stopped me from having the chance to play for my country in the past.

After being out for six, seven, eight, or nine months I'm just really really excited to get back and hopefully I can get some game time and its very exciting going into the World Cup

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

I think everyone's going to be going there with full confidence and excitement, and everyone looking forward to be getting back together to work hard for the World Cup"

Chilwell will face competition from the likes of Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier for the left-back position this summer.

The 25-year-old last featured for England back in a 10-0 victory against San Marino in a World Cup qualifier back in November last year.

