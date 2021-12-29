Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
'Very Frustrating' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Disappointing 1-1 Draw With Brighton

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reflected on his side's 1-1 draw with Brighton, labelling the result 'very frustrating'.

The Blues took the lead through striker Romelu Lukaku who headed the ball past Robert Sanchez in the 38th minute.

However, following a second half that saw Brighton press the home side high, Danny Welbeck managed to find his side's equaliser in the 91st minute, limiting Thomas Tuchel's boys to just the one point.

imago1008892141h

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video Sport after the game, Tuchel described how he felt around his side's performance on Wednesday evening.

"Very frustrating, very disappointing," he said. "We gave everything. We have enough big chances to decide the match. Was an intense match.

Read More

"Another two changes due to injury. Everyone is exhausted, it is the same every matchday now."

Tuchel went on to complain about some of the chances his side were denied including a penalty claim when Christian Pulisic was brought down, as well as a foul from Mason Mount that then led to a disallowed goal.

imago1008892134h

"It is too much, at some times it is too much. Brighton had nothing to lose and played with confidence. We had huge, huge chances.

"Normally I would never say it but we have a 100 per cent penalty against Pulisic, the 50/50 for Mason Mount to make it 2-0.

"Why does he need to blow before the ball goes in? How is he so sure? The penalty is a joke, honestly a joke."

