Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea's Level Ahead of Manchester United Clash

November 26, 2021
'Very Happy and Competitive' - Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea Level Ahead of Man Utd Clash

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon Chelsea's level ahead of the Blues' clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Blues currently sit top of the Premier League table and have been in fine form so far this season.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against the Red Devils, Tuchel hailed the form that his side have shown so far.

“We are on a very high level consistently," he said. "I am not into judging if it is the best, very best, second best. It is very strong, we feel very competitive. 

"We feel we have a good mix of discipline and structure but also freedom and a certain sharpness and grip in our games and performances which makes us very happy and competitive.”

Tuchel's side sit top of Group H in the Champions League after a 4-0 thrashing of Juventus in mid-week and are three points clear at the top of the Premier League table going into the festive period.

The head coach will be hoping that his side can keep up their impressive form during the Christmas fixtures as they look to win their first piece of domestic silverware under the German after lifitng the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup in the past year.

