'Very Happy' - Thomas Tuchel on Trevoh Chalobah's New Chelsea Contract

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is 'very happy' with Trevoh Chalobah's contract extension at Chelsea ahead of the Blues' clash with Burnley.

Tuchel's side go into the match after a 1-0 win against Malmo in midweek, whilst Sean Dyche's side came out 3-1 victors against Brentford.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel has discussed Chalobah's new deal at the club.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The 22-year-old committed his long-term future to Chelsea, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The 22-year-old has broken into the first-team under Thomas Tuchel and has become a regular in the Blues side after coming back from a loan spell at FC Lorient last season.

Speaking on the deal, Tuchel said: "We are very happy he is on his way and signed the contract. He is a Chelsea boy, living his dream. I am absolutely impressed by his maturity. He is so focused, does not get carried away. You can see the career he has had is a good career for him. He took good choices."

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

He has gone onto make 10 appearances for Chelsea this season, netting on his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace back in August, capping off a remarkable summer at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel continued to praise his defender as he said: "When he came into pre-season everybody had the feeling he is ready to be a part of this group. He proved it, all the credit goes to him. He can achieve what he wants if he stays humble and hungry at the same time - fully focused like the nice guy he is. He can achieve his dreams at Chelsea and makes everyone happy.”

