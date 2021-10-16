Thomas Tuchel Delighted as Chelsea Climb Back to Top of Premier League With Brentford Win

Thomas Tuchel was very happy with Chelsea's 1-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League.

Chelsea managed to hold on in west London on Saturday evening despite a 20 minute onslaught from the Bees.

Ben Chilwell's stunning volley in first half stoppage time was the deciding goal at the Brentford Community Stadium which saw Chelsea climb back up to the top of the league on Saturday evening.

Edouard Mendy came to the rescue as he made several crucial stops from inside the area to ensure Thomas Frank's side were kept out and that his clean sheet was kept in tact.

It was a hard fought three points for Chelsea coming off the international break, which left Tuchel overall delighted at full-time.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, he said: "When you play a team who prepares very, very well and not many international players. If you play the big teams, you want to play them after the breaks. That's why I'm very happy. I'm never 100% sure, you miss feeling after break.

"It was up to Edou (to get us the three points)

"We were sharp (first 65). We were very aware, took good decisions in central midfield. It was intense, not easy, not at all. The more you calm the game, the harder you work, the invisible side. Very happy."

