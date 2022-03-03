'Very Tough' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Gave His View of Chelsea's 3-2 FA Cup Win Over Luton Town

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek offered his honest view on how he felt his side performed in their 3-2 FA Cup win over Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

The win saw them secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition, despite a nervous atmosphere in the first half that they wouldn't make it past their Championship opponents.

Loftus-Cheek was forced to fill in at centre-back in the game as Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta were all out due to injury or fatigue.

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app after the game, Loftus-Cheek provided his verdict on how he believed his team performed.

"Very tough, especially going down early. The fans were behind them, you see in the player's eyes - that gave them a lot of hope. That's what we didn't want.

"Early on we wanted to keep the quiet, show them what we are about to diminish their hope.

"To go 2-1 down, it was a difficult night but credit to the boys, we clawed our way back and got the job done."

After conceding two goals in the first half, Chelsea looked as if they were on the ropes heading into the second 45 minutes.

In the 68th minute however, with the scoreline sat at 2-1 in Luton's favour, Loftus-Cheek offered a beautiful lobbed through ball over the top of the opposition defence that fell straight into the path of Timo Werner.

The German striker then cushioned the ball down with his knee and slotted it past Harry Insted to draw the game level.

10 minutes later, Werner then set up Romelu Lukaku's winning goal for the side.

