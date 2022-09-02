'Very, Very Happy That We Could Make It Happen' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arrival

In today's press conference, the Blues manager Thomas Tuchel discussed the new signing and his broken jaw, which occurred in a robbery at his house.

Aubameyang joins Chelsea for a reported fee of £10.80m, only 18 months after he left the red of London rivals Arsenal to move to Catalan giants Barcelona.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"Hopefully, he can be that good again [as he was at Borussia Dortmund] but we know very well what we get with Auba and he was very keen to come back to the Premier League.

"We're very happy that we could make it happen. He delivers normally everywhere he played - he delivers goals but more importantly he delivers speed and work rate against the ball. So, it's a big package that he can bring to our group and that's why we did it.

"At the moment, he cannot train. We first have to make sure that he get's a mask. We need to provide him a mask to protect his jaw and then we can start to try with a mask from next week."

As part of the deal, Marcos Alonso departs the other way. It could be a few weeks before we get to see Aubameyang make his Blues debut but the fact he is now officially part of the squad is massive.

Todd Boehly has delivered and got Tuchel his striker. Now it is time to see if the team will start performing on the pitch after an underwhelming couple of weeks.

