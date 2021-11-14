Ruben Loftus-Cheek Makes Honest Reece James Admission

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has heaped praise upon his teammate Reece James.

The pair are both Cobham Academy graduates from different years and thriving under Thomas Tuchel this season.

Speaking to Stadium Astro's YouTube channel, Loftus-Cheek heaped praise on James.

IMAGO / Action Plus

When asked about James, who is Chelsea's top Premier League scorer this season, Loftus-Cheek said: “His technique when striking the ball is fantastic, whether it’s crossing the ball with the instep, curling it, or striking it with the laces.

“As you can see, he’s very, very technical.”

The defender bagged a brace against Newcastle United in the Premier League on route to a 3-0 victory in Tyneside.

His complete performance at wing-back inspired the Blues as they extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to three points as they headed into the international break.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

His fine form saw him handed a start for England against Albania on Friday, where he put in yet another superb performance, registering an assist as the Three Lions came out emphatic 5-0 winners.

Chelsea will be hoping that James can continue his fine form as they look to push forward in pursuit of securing the Premier League title this season, whilst they are also competing in the Champions League, looking to retain last season's title.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube