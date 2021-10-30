Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Patrick Vieira Refuses To Get Drawn Into Conor Gallagher's Long-Term Future at Crystal Palace

    Author:

    Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has refused to get drawn into speculation over whether Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher may sign permanently for the south London side.

    Gallagher has spent the last three seasons out on loan for four different sides including the likes of Charlton Athletic, Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and now Crystal Palace.

    Since being under Vieira's tuition, the 21-year-old has scored two goals in a total of nine games.

    sipa_35693799

    When asked about whether his side would be interested in signing the Chelsea youngster on a permanent basis at the end of his loan season, Vieira refused to give a straight answer.

    “It’s really too early to talk about these kind of decisions,Vieira told the media.

    “We are really glad that he decided to come to our football club and I think we had the tools to attract him to our football club and I believe that he made the right decision, but what will happen in the future I think we have to wait a couple of months to talk about that.”

    Vieira went on to hail Gallagher for his contributions already this season.

    sipa_35707734

    “Working with Conor, it’s a joy really because he is a player who wants to fill his potential, he wants to learn and he wants to work hard and he’s bringing this energy to the team,”

    “The staff and myself are really enjoying working with him. He comes in every morning with a big smile on his face and is leaving the training ground with a big smile as well.

    “When he’s on the field he’s working hard every single day and he is a player that wants to fulfil his potential and I think that is a really important tool to have as a player, to improve yourself and keep challenging yourself.”

