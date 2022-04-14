Skip to main content
Vinicius Jr Sends Message to Reece James After Chelsea's 5-4 Aggregate Loss to Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Vinicius jr has sent a message to Chelsea right-back Reece James after his side's 5-4 aggregate win over the Blues on Tuesday evening.

The two sides faced off originally in the first leg of the tie last week, resulting in a 3-1 win for Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos following a hat trick from Karim Benzema.

imago1011271451h

In the second leg on Tuesday evening, Chelsea looked as though they would come back to win, going up 3-0 after 75 minutes.

But after a late goal from Rodrygo and an extra time header from Karim Benzema, the Spanish league leaders went on to progress through to the semi-finals.

After the game, Chelsea right wing-back Reece James took to his Twitter account to post the following message:

"A game full of emotions. We gave everything yesterday. Sometimes in life everything just isn’t enough. Thank you for all the support!"

In response to the post, Real Madrid forward Vinicius jr decided to respond by saying:

"Great game bro. Good luck."

Brazil forward Vini jr got the assist for Karim Benzema's winning goal in the 96th minute that sent the reigning European champions packing.

Now, Chelsea turn their heads towards their FA Cup semi-final tie against Crystal Palace on Easter Sunday as the Blues eye up their last chance of the season to progress in a knockout competition.

Should they win the game on the weekend, they will face either Manchester City or Liverpool in the final on 14 May.

imago1011192498h
