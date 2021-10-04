October 4, 2021
Virgil van Dijk Makes Thiago Silva & Antonio Rudiger Admission

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has named Chelsea duo Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger as two of the best defenders in the world. 

After missing ten months of the season with a knee injury, van Dijk has been speaking about his fellow defenders in his position and picked out several centre-backs he believes are the best. 

Silva and Rudiger were picked out as two of the top defenders, with Rudiger praised by the Dutchman following his return from a knee injury.

Chelsea's defensive record under Thomas Tuchel has been strong, going from strength to strength following several additions in the backline in recent seasons. Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell have bolstered the defensive line for the Blues, along with Silva who arrived from PSG in 2020.

Tuchel will be hoping to keep hold of Rudiger with the defender out of contract at the end of the season.

What Virgin van Dijk said

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "There’s so many good defenders out there.

"The old guys Sergio Ramos, Thiago Silva, Gerard Pique.

"The game has evolved and defending is different.

"If you look at (Aymeric) Laporte and (Antonio) Rudiger. I think he had a fantastic season last year and the way he came back from a knee injury, I have even more respect for him now."

