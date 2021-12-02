Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Critical Chelsea Team Talk During Watford Win

Thomas Tuchel tried to give the Chelsea team 'easy messages' in the dressing room during their 2-1 win against Watford on Wednesday night.

The Premier League leaders maintained their spot at the top despite a below-par display against the Hornets at Vicarage Road.

Chelsea went ahead in the 29th minute through Mason Mount, but headed into half-time level as Emmanuel Dennis punished the visitors, firing through Antonio Rudiger's legs and past Edouard Mendy into the bottom corner.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Trevoh Chalobah handed Chelsea another injury blow which saw Hakim Ziyech come on to replace the versatile defender.

It was the Moroccan who netted the winner 17 minutes from time, putting away Mason Mount's lay back past Daniel Bachmann into the back of the net.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

But Tuchel was animated on the touchline, furious many times. For Ziyech's goal, he remained muted, a sign of his frustrations.

He admitted his side 'stole' the points against Watford. Tuchel also detailed what was said to his side in the dressing room to try to help them to their goal of claiming the win.

What Thomas Tuchel said

As quoted by football.london, Tuchel told reporters after the game: "Very sloppy and it was a very unusual performance for us. Like I said, I had the feeling we were not ready. Not only maybe. I am involved in that, I have to get the team ready, I didn’t prepare them for what was coming because it was the first time we completely underperformed as a team.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"We didn’t win first balls, second balls, we did not cope well with the pressure. It is one thing to win or lose challenges but we did not even find them.

"We had the chance to speak about it in the break and then the chance again at half time and tried to give easy messages because it was obvious that we struggled in the build up and skilful solutions.

"We needed to do the basics better, hang in there and change the mentality and to accept it. We tried, I don’t think I was too critical with players but we are also critical of ourselves when we analyse the situation.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"I think we can admit today that we were lucky to win this game. It was a very unusual performance for us, I will not focus long on this match because we play on Saturday again.

"There are reasons that it wasn’t easy for us, Watford played with lots of enthusiasm and we struggled in the basics. I don’t know what but it was like this. We are in this together and we got a lucky win today."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube