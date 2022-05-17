Watch: Ben Chilwell Returns to Chelsea First Team Training Ahead of Leicester Clash

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has returned from his long-term ACL injury as the Blues prepare to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday.

The defender was withdrawn in Chelsea's 4-0 victory over Juventus back in November with a season-ending injury.

Chelsea have now revealed that Chilwell is back in first-team training, pictured among his teammates.

The defender had scored in three consecutive matches in October before the fixture, ruling him out of action after a fine run of form, where Chelsea sat top of the league and looked a real force.

Chilwell has been training with the Chelsea youth teams in the recent weeks as he recovers from his ACL injury and operation.

Speaking earlier in the month, Tuchel said: "He has trained with the Under-16s and Under-18s to have football sessions. It is nice to see him, he is very positive, and he cannot wait to start and be in team training again.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

"It is still not the time but it is very important that he is that positive and that everything goes in the right way with the patience we need.

"We are expecting that (return next season), nothing else. There are no expectations towards this season, we will not rush things. It is too important that the knee gets it’s time to heal. Ben knows it is important that we do not take risks now.

"We expect him in shape and to have his best energy for the preparation (for next season) in July and then hopefully he can find his form back, because you never know with a big injury. We are so happy he is back."

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost as Chilwell is back in first-team training, but not expected back in the matchday squad until next season.

