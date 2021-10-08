Watch: Chelsea Continue Cobham Preparations Ahead of Brentford Encounter

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side continued to train at their Cobham training base on Friday ahead of the Premier League clash with Brentford next weekend.

Chelsea sit at the top of the Premier League table after matchday seven, and into the second international break of the season.

While many have jetted off to their respective international camps, Tuchel and several of his players have remained in Surrey at their Cobham training base.

Chelsea players went through their drills which saw Saul Niguez, Hakim Ziyech, Lewis Baker, Trevoh Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Malang Sarr all being put through their paces.

Christian Pulisic and Reece James are also at Cobham but are still recovery from ankle injuries, with the Blues hoping Pulisic could return next week should his rehabilitation go according to plan.

Cobham is a quieter place right now. It will give the players who remain more downtime to recover ahead of the busy November and festive schedule that awaits them.

The buzz in the building will grow towards the end of next week as players return from international duty before final plans, tactics and messages are made for their away trip in London against Brentford on October 16.

