WATCH: Chelsea fans create new 'Super Frankie Lampard' chant

Frank Lampard has a new chant which has been created by the travelling Chelsea supporters which headed to Spain in the Blues' 2-2 draw to Valencia.

Despite only taking a point, Chelsea fans were treated to an exhilarating encounter at the Mestalla, in a game which saw four goals.

Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic bagged for Chelsea either side of the break, but that wasn't enough for Frank Lampard's men, who also had Kepa Arrizabalaga to thank after a superb penalty stop in the second-half.

Chelsea celebrating after Mateo Kovacic equalised for Chelsea, which was his first goal for the club. Getty Images

But in excellent weather conditions, over 2000 Blues headed out to Valencia, and they created a new chant for Frank Lampard, which also included Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori.

'We’ve got Super Frankie Lampard, he knows exactly what we need, Tomori at the back, Tammy in attack, Chelsea’s gonna win the Champions League.'



Frank Lampard will be delighted with the start he has made to life back at Chelsea, but rued the missed opportunities against Valencia, which would have seen the Blues' secure qualification into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

"We nearly won it, nearly lost it. It was end to end, not that we wanted it to be.

"It’s difficult to come here, I know that from coming here as a player. When the atmosphere turns, sometimes you’re hanging on, but it keeps it in our hands. Parts of our performance I’m not mad on. We gave away too many chances. We missed a lot as well. That’s something we’re doing a lot of at the minute – not putting our chances away.

"But you can’t turn away from fact they had a lot of chances. They were arriving in our box too much. ‘Credit to the players for their work-rate and hanging on in there, but sometimes you have to be more secure than that."

Chelsea face West Ham United on Saturday in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.