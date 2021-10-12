Watch: Chelsea Receive Double Boost as N'Golo Kante and Reece James Return to Full Training

Chelsea have received a huge boost as Reece James and N'Golo Kante have returned to full training following their spells on the sidelines.

Kante had tested positive for COVID-19 whilst James was replaced against Manchester City with an injury.

Chelsea have now revealed that the pair are back in training during the international break.

The Blues have uploaded a video of the pair in training as they begin to work under Thomas Tuchel once more.

What has Thomas Tuchel previously said?

The boss has previously spoken on Kante's positive COVID-19 test and absense from the team.

He said: Do we miss NG? Of course, every team in the world misses N’Golo Kante."

"N’Golo has symptoms but not a lot of symptoms, so he’s okay," said Tuchel to the official Chelsea website.

"I don't want to go into more details. He's okay. He's doing well.

"He was concerned about it (in the past), and he did everything not to get it. Unfortunately, he tested positive but we care about him, like we care about every player. We're in touch with him every single day. The doctors are in touch with him and he has our advice and our support, and he is in a good way."

He also discussed James, who was suffering with an injury and received a surprise Englnad call-up, saying: "When I saw it (the call up) I thought that maybe Reece goes with the water polo team with England because right now he trains in the pool.

"I was quite surprised he was selected for the England football team. This will not happen as he is training in the pool right now.

