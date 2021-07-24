Watch: Chelsea Stars Return to Pre-Season - Havertz, Werner & Kante Among Returnees

Thomas Tuchel welcomed back a large crop of Chelsea stars back at Cobham on Saturday for pre-season.

The Chelsea boss was initially dealing with a squad full of non-international serving players as well as returning loanees and Academy stars.

But those who have been on international duty have been returning in staggered fashion at Cobham, and Saturday saw many return.

Chelsea returned early from their week-long camp in Ireland due to a Covid-19 case, reported to be Charly Musonda, and continued their training at their base in Surrey.

It saw N'Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger all return. Kurt Zouma, Michy Batshuayi and Kenedy reported back for duty, as did Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Mateo Kovacic returned from his holidays after getting knocked out of Euro 2020 with Croatia.

Watch below:

England trio Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell are yet to return, as are Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri. This is due to the quintet featuring in the European Championships final earlier this month.

Tuchel has enjoyed welcoming his squad back to pre-season, with their next match against Bournemouth down on the south coast on Tuesday evening.

He said: "I have a big smile on my face everyday because the group is doing so so well in terms of quality, atmosphere, devotion and workrate. It’s amazing to be a part of it."

Tuchel added: "Life is full of possibilities and for these guys now is the possibility. I cannot promise or tell anybody after one week that they will be a big part of next season’s plans. What I love about these guys is that they are so positive about it, they live in the moment and take the opportunity to enjoy and be grateful. Let’s see."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube