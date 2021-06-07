Christian Pulisic scored the winning goal to seal a 3-2 win for USA to clinch the CONCACAF Nations League.

The 22-year-old only won the Champions League with Chelsea a week ago for club, now he's winning trophies for his country.

He captained the USA to glory in Denver after they were taken to extra time by Mexico, but they completed the job.

Despite conceding in the opening minute, Pulisic's came from behind twice to take the game into extra time.

And in the 114th minute, Pulisic was the man to fire his country to glory with the decisive goal. He stepped up from the penalty spot and fired into the top corner past Guillermo Ochoa to put the USA 3-2 ahead and Mexico had no response.

Pulisic was brought down in the box in the 108th minute by Carlos Salcedo after cutting inside the box, and it took referee John Pitti to look at the video review before opting to award the spot kick.

What Christian Pulisic said on the triumph in Denver

"I said 'I'm going to go out and swinging and put this top bins and I'm going to go for it' and sure enough it went in," Pulisic told CBS Sports on his winning penalty.

"This is the perfect way to end the year, honestly. I'm so proud, I'm so proud of this group, we needed everyone today. It was a phenomenal performance."

USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath saved a penalty from Mexico's Andres Guardado in the 124th to seal the win, and Pulisic heaped praised on his countryman.

Pulisic continued: "It's all Ethan. I knew he was going to save it, I was so confident in him. He does a great job on penalties and I knew that so I was confident."

He added: "We're so proud. We have a long way to go but we're happy."

