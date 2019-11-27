WATCH: Christian Pulisic puts Chelsea ahead against Valencia in Champions League

Christian Pulisic scored his first Champions League goal for Chelsea after VAR ruled it onside.

The scores were level at the break, but five minutes in, Pulisic stabbed it in the back of the net in Spain.

But it was ruled out for offside after the USA star appeared to be offside.

However, VAR ruled it onside and Pulisic's goal stood.

----------

You can follow all the action between Valencia versus Chelsea in the Champions League on SI.com.