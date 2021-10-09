Watch: Christian Pulisic Reveals the Strongest of His Chelsea Teammates

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has revealed that Romelu Lukaku is the strongest player in the Blues squad.

The striker rejoined the club in a record fee worth £97.5 million and has received heaps of praise since his return.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Pulisic has revealed that the Belgian is the strongest player at Chelsea, in his eyes.

When an assumption that he would beat every Chelsea player in an arm wrestling competition, Pulisic laughed: "You're miles off it unfortunately, I don't think I would win. Maybe a couple of players I could beat, but not many!

"The strongest on the team, it's got to be Rom (Romelu Lukaku). He'd destroy me in an arm wrestle."

The forward recently scored for Belgium during the international duty and had another ruled out as they lost 3-2 to France despite leading by two goals at half-time.

Meanwhile, Pulisic has not travelled to join up with the USMNT due to injury but is expected to return to training next week.

The Blues will be hoping to have the 22-year-old back and ready for seleciton as they face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday 16 October, sitting top of the Premier League at the early stages.

