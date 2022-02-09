Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Watch: Edouard Mendy & Ben Chilwell Join Chelsea Squad in Abu Dhabi Ahead of Club World Cup

Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell have joined their Blues teammates in Abu Dhabi as they prepare to face Al Hilal on Wednesday afternoon.

Mendy was absent as he competed in, and won, the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal whilst Chilwell has been injured since November and will miss the season.

However, the pair are back with their teammates in the Middle East ahead of the Club World Cup campaign.

Mendy had a successful time away from Stamford Bridge in the last month, departing after Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

In that time, he lifted the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal despite missing the first match of the tournament with Covid-19.

He put in a string of impressive performances before saving a penalty in the final shootout against Egypt and being crowned as the CAF Best Goalkeeper.

Read More

Chilwell, on the other hand, has had a less enjoyable time in recent months as he is on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

The injury has ruled him out until the rest of the season but he is back with his Chelsea teammates in Abu Dhabi, supporting them as they aim to lift the Club World Cup.

Both players played an incredible part in reaching the tournament, putting in several fantastic defensive performances on the way to the Champions League triumph last season.

It remains to be seen as to whether Mendy will go straight back into the starting lineup as Kepa Arrizabalaga has been impressive in his absence.

Chilwell has not been registered for the squad so cannot play, and is still out until the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008120932h (1)
News

Watch: Edouard Mendy & Ben Chilwell Join Chelsea Squad in Abu Dhabi Ahead of Club World Cup

1 minute ago
imago1009393752h (1)
News

Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Sends Message to Blues Youngsters Ahead of Club World Cup

31 minutes ago
imago1006845443h
News

Zsolt Low Reveals Thomas Tuchel 'Struggles With Emotions' Watching Chelsea at Home During Covid-19 Isolation

1 hour ago
imago1007018681h
News

Zsolt Low Reveals Petr Cech Role Amid Thomas Tuchel Absence

11 hours ago
imago1009559199h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Refuses to Comment on Chelsea Future Ahead of Club World Cup Clash

11 hours ago
imago1009092747h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Determination to Lift Club World Cup to Complete Chelsea Trophy Collection

12 hours ago
imago1002889898h
News

'All the Time Have Phone Contact' - Zsolt Low Reveals Thomas Tuchel's Role in Club World Cup Preparations

12 hours ago
imago1009095444h
News

'Everybody Needs to Step up' - Cesar Azpilicueta Comments on Role in Thomas Tuchel's Absence

13 hours ago