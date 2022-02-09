Watch: Edouard Mendy & Ben Chilwell Join Chelsea Squad in Abu Dhabi Ahead of Club World Cup

Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell have joined their Blues teammates in Abu Dhabi as they prepare to face Al Hilal on Wednesday afternoon.

Mendy was absent as he competed in, and won, the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal whilst Chilwell has been injured since November and will miss the season.

However, the pair are back with their teammates in the Middle East ahead of the Club World Cup campaign.

Mendy had a successful time away from Stamford Bridge in the last month, departing after Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

In that time, he lifted the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal despite missing the first match of the tournament with Covid-19.

He put in a string of impressive performances before saving a penalty in the final shootout against Egypt and being crowned as the CAF Best Goalkeeper.

Chilwell, on the other hand, has had a less enjoyable time in recent months as he is on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

The injury has ruled him out until the rest of the season but he is back with his Chelsea teammates in Abu Dhabi, supporting them as they aim to lift the Club World Cup.

Both players played an incredible part in reaching the tournament, putting in several fantastic defensive performances on the way to the Champions League triumph last season.

It remains to be seen as to whether Mendy will go straight back into the starting lineup as Kepa Arrizabalaga has been impressive in his absence.

Chilwell has not been registered for the squad so cannot play, and is still out until the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube