Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Watch: First Pictures of Romelu Lukaku in Chelsea Kit Following Club-Record Move

The striker has been pictured in his Chelsea kit.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The first images of Romelu Lukaku in his Chelsea kit ahead of the 2021/22 season have been released.

The forward signed on a club record fee of £97.5 million and the Blues fans have been eager to see more content of Lukaku since.

Posting on Twitter, Chelsea showed a video of Lukaku in the 2021/22 Chelsea home kit as he appears to be doing his media duties.

Thomas Tuchel has recently confirmed that the forward will begin training with his teammates on Tuesday and will 'hopefully' feature against Arsenal on Sunday.

Lukaku arrived from Inter last week and has come out of quarantine on Monday following a negative COVID-19 test.

Chelsea struggled for goals last season as Jorginho ended the season as the top goalscorer for the Blues and Tuchel was keen to get in a world-class forward to add more goals to his team.

Lukaku admitted his excitement for the move, speaking with the club after signing his contract.

Thomas Tuchel Lukaku Debut

What did Lukaku say following the move?

Speaking on his return, Lukaku said: "The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

"Since I left Chelsea, it’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies. I can’t wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (3)
News

Watch: First Pictures of Romelu Lukaku in Chelsea Kit Following Club-Record Move

pjimage
News

Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku Will 'Hopefully be on The Pitch' Against Arsenal

sipa_33071149
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Boost as Aubameyang And Lacazette Are Doubts For Arsenal Clash

1005473380
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Thomas Tuchel Provides N'Golo Kante Injury Update & Reveals Return Date Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Kounde 2
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Push For Jules Kounde in 'Next Few Days'

Kenedy 3
Transfer News

Report: Flamengo And Chelsea Agree Loan Deal For Kenedy With €10M Option to Buy

Image from iOS (17)
News

Revealed: Chelsea's Goalscorers Against Weymouth in Behind Closed Doors Friendly

sipa_31506177
Transfer News

Tammy Abraham to Return to London After AS Roma Medical