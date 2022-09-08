Skip to main content

Watch: Graham Potter Arrives At Chelsea Training Ground

The Brighton and Hove Albion manager is at Cobham academy ahead of his switch to Chelsea.

It's been a whirlwind three days for Chelsea supporters as they lose their opening Champions League match away at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday, wake up to the news that their beloved Thomas Tuchel has been sacked on Wednesday and then meet his replacement by Thursday. 

Brighton and Hove Albion have allowed Graham Potter to make the move to West London, despite the unparalleled success he has brought to the Seagulls, and it is likely that he'll be in charge by Friday.

It is understood that the contracts may have already been signed between coach and club, and now, Football Daily have captured Potter on his way into Chelsea's Cobham training ground. 

The Blues head to Craven Cottage on Saturday to face a fearsome Fulham side, and having only 24 hours with his new players might not be enough for Potter to make any convincing changes to the Chelsea performances that supporters have seen so far this season. 

However, following such an impactful career at Brighton, where we saw him really bring his own stamp to the Amex Stadium, it is fair to assume that it'll only be a matter of time before he replicates it at Stamford Bridge.

After a chaotic transfer window and even messier start to the 2022/23 campaign, there may finally be some time to breath for Blues fans. 

