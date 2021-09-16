September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Watch: Jorginho Shows Off Impressive Trophy Collection Following UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award

Star.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has taken to Instagram to show off his impressive medals and trophy collection after being named UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

The Italian became a double European Champion after lifting the Champions League trophy with Chelsea before moving onto win Euro 2020 with Italy in the same summer.

Taking to Instagram, Jorginho shared a 'highlights reel' from his barber of him showing off his collection.

Jorginho collected his UEFA Men's Player of the Year award ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Zenit as his teammates Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante also received awards, with Thomas Tuchel collecting the Coach of the Year award.

Jorginho's future was previously cast into doubt as his agent hinted at a Chelsea departure, however the Blues are set to offer him a new contract.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his midfielder after he won the award.

Jorginho cover

He said: "It’s been mentioned many times around the well-deserved Player of the Year award and I have mentioned many times how he is capable of playing.

“He is a very strategic player, he has a high volume, and with playing a lot he is full of confidence and he can implement a rhythm for our game and this is what he did.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34873037
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested in Signing Youngster Arsen Zakharyan - Barcelona Also Interested

1006592168
News

Watch: Jorginho Shows Off Impressive Trophy Collection Following UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award

download
News

'It Just Shows the Strong Unity' - Petr Cech reflects on Chelsea's Super Cup Goalkeeping Success

sipa_32834484
News

'I Think he Will be Top Scorer' - Joe Cole Makes Bold Romelu Lukaku Prediction

1006593356
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Hierarchy Reportedly Set to go Against Thomas Tuchel's Wishes & Sell Antonio Rudiger

1006514241
News

'It is Not the Moment' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Decision to Leave Saul on Bench Against Zenit

1006594494
News

Report: Andreas Christensen Agrees New Chelsea Contract, Final Details to be Formalised

1006593356
News

Report: Chelsea's Contact Offer to Antonio Rudiger Revealed as it 'Falls Short' of Expectations