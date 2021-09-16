Watch: Jorginho Shows Off Impressive Trophy Collection Following UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has taken to Instagram to show off his impressive medals and trophy collection after being named UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

The Italian became a double European Champion after lifting the Champions League trophy with Chelsea before moving onto win Euro 2020 with Italy in the same summer.

Taking to Instagram, Jorginho shared a 'highlights reel' from his barber of him showing off his collection.

Jorginho collected his UEFA Men's Player of the Year award ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Zenit as his teammates Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante also received awards, with Thomas Tuchel collecting the Coach of the Year award.

Jorginho's future was previously cast into doubt as his agent hinted at a Chelsea departure, however the Blues are set to offer him a new contract.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his midfielder after he won the award.

He said: "It’s been mentioned many times around the well-deserved Player of the Year award and I have mentioned many times how he is capable of playing.

“He is a very strategic player, he has a high volume, and with playing a lot he is full of confidence and he can implement a rhythm for our game and this is what he did.”

